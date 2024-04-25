Saudi Arabia's King Salman leaves hospital following routine check up - TV

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has left King Faisal Specialist hospital in Jeddah after completing "a routine check up", Saudi state media reported on Wednesday citing the royal court.

King Salman was admitted to the hospital earlier on the same day.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

The king, 88, was last admitted to hospital in May 2022 for a colonoscopy and medical tests.

He underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020. REUTERS