Russian drone attack disrupts power supply to parts of Ukraine's Sumy region

KYIV - A Russian drone attack temporarily disrupted power supply to parts of Ukraine's northeast region of Sumy, officials said on Monday, after Kyiv said its air defence forces downed 12 attack drones in the region overnight.

"Electricity supply has been restored in the affected settlements and parts of the city of Sumy," the region's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's air force said that Russia launched 13 attack drones targeting Ukraine. Air defence systems downed 12 of the air weapons over the Sumy region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia, which has been pummelling Ukraine's east and south regions with drones and missiles throughout the war. REUTERS