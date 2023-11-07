Peru foreign minister resigns amid criticism of president's U.S. trip- source

MEXICO CITY - Peru's foreign minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, has resigned from office, amid criticism of President Dina Boluarte's trip last week to the United States, according to a source familiar with the matter. REUTERS
