North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test of surface-to-sea missile: KCNA

View of what appears to be an inspection test of a new surface-to-sea missile, at an undisclosed location in North Korea in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on February 15, 2024. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an inspection test of a new surface-to-sea missile, at an undisclosed location in North Korea in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on February 15, 2024. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ministry of National Defense on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released on February 9, 2024 by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 05:54 AM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 05:52 AM

SEOUL -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the inspection test of a new surface-to-sea missile on Wednesday, KCNA said on Thursday.

North Korea had fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the latest of multiple missile tests in recent weeks before an April general election in South Korea.

Kim said South Korea is violating the North's sovereignty by insisting on a "Northern Limit Line" (NLL), the maritime demarcation line between the two Koreas, state media KCNA said.

Kim gave orders to strengthen military readiness in the waters north of Yeonpyeong Island to the west of the Korean peninsula, in the region of the NLL, KCNA said.

"It does not matter how many lines exist in the sea... if the enemy invades the maritime border, it will be regarded as an infringement of our sovereignty and a provocation of force," Kim said, according to KCNA.

The new missile, called Badasuri-6 or "sea eagle-6" in Korean, flew over the sea and hit the intended target, KCNA added.

Kim also inspected a "key" munitions factory, KCNA said on Thursday. REUTERS

