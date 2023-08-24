North Korea says Japan should immediately halt Fukushima water release -KCNA

SEOUL - North Korea said on Thursday Japan should immediately halt the release of wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, state media reported, hours after Japan began releasing treated water into the Pacific Ocean.

In a statement carried by the KCNA news agency, North Korea's foreign ministry criticised the release, calling it an "unforgivable crime against humanity" that Japan will be held accountable for.

"Japan should immediately withdraw the dangerous release of radioactive wastewater which seriously threatens the lives, safety and the future of humanity," the statement said. REUTERS