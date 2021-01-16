THE BIG STORY

Covid-19 deaths to cross two million mark soon

Worldwide deaths linked to the coronavirus are set to soon cross the grim milestone of two million fatalities, as infections accelerate at an alarming rate. Even as vaccine roll-outs gather pace, the emergence of more infectious variants has pushed some countries to impose tighter curbs to keep the virus at bay.

Price tag may be an issue for Biden's relief package

US President-elect Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion (S$2.5 trillion) relief proposal serves as the opening salvo in a legislative battle that could be prolonged by the price tag and the inclusion of proposals opposed by many Republicans. However, it has elements that would likely appeal to enough moderate Republicans to gain favour in the Senate.



National handballer Ham Jia Yun, 30, and men's captain Teo Kee Chong, 25, showing skill and agility in shooting during training. They have been playing the sport for about 10 years. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



SPORT

Handball popular but more can be done to promote it

Handball has grown by leaps and bounds in the past decade, with 35 active clubs in Singapore now from just four in 2010. But while it is fairly popular among adults and in tertiary institutions, players and officials say more can be done to promote the game in schools and community clubs - something the Handball Federation of Singapore is keen to do.



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

China's vaccination drive gathers steam

China has administered more than 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines across the country, the health authorities said this week - with more than a million people vaccinated in the Chinese capital alone. As its vaccination drive gathers steam, Beijing is feeling the pressure to inoculate as many people as possible.

OPINION

Making Singapore an uplifting society

Covid-19 has affected societies around the world and exposed many fractures, as the crisis hits those already disadvantaged the hardest. Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam says there must be bold steps to build a society that uplifts everyone through opportunities in life, uplifts the low-paid and uplifts the spirit.

BUSINESS

New private home sales highest for Dec in 8 years

The pent-up momentum did not let up last month as buyers continued to drive sales of new private homes to their highest level for December in eight years. The rush to snap up deals in what is normally the festive lull comes amid expectations that prices will be heading up as the economy recovers.