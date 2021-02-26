THE BIG STORY

Review under way to prevent more maid abuse

A thorough review is being carried out to put safeguards in place and ensure that the sort of abuse inflicted on a Myanmar maid - which led to her death - does not happen again. Three particular areas will be reviewed, including safeguards against abusive employers and the reporting system for doctors.

Plant ionisers can reduce spread of Covid-19: Study

Researchers looking at ways to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission have found that plant and natural fibre ionisers and air filters are effective in reducing aerosol concentrations in the air, and can take safe management to the next level. A new handbook of measures that people can take has also been created.

WORLD

Israeli study confirms Pfizer jab 94% effective

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been found to be 94 per cent effective in a study involving 1.2 million people in Israel, with the major peer-reviewed, real-world research confirming the power of mass immunisation campaigns to bring the coronavirus pandemic to a close.

SINGAPORE

Use of learning devices after school to be flexible

Parents and students will have some flexibility in using their learning devices after school hours, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong. For instance, they could have the option of customising software settings at home, or turning off the software so there is no monitoring of online activities after school.

SPORT

Three more Singapore shooters get their shots

Another three national shooters - Adele Tan, Tessa Neo and Ho Xiu Yi - have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as the squad travel overseas to compete in their bid to earn spots at the Tokyo Olympics. Three of their teammates - Martina Veloso, Teo Shun Xie and Teh Xiu Hong - were vaccinated earlier this month.

LIFE

Festivals, flicks and food to enjoy this weekend

The Straits Times' dining and entertainment guide takes a look at a range of activities to fill your weekend, including an online concert bringing together a variety of genres and musicians from Singapore and Indonesia, a theatre festival, a horror film, as well as North and South Indian cuisine.