What Houthi Red Sea attacks mean for global trade

JEDDAH – A spate of missile strikes on ships plying the Red Sea has caused the biggest disruption to global trade since the Covid-19 pandemic and sent energy prices higher.
The attacks are the work of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants, who say they are targeting any vessel with links to Israel to protest against its military campaign in Gaza.
Shipping companies have rerouted more than 100 vessels around the southern tip of Africa, a lengthier and costlier journey.
Western governments were weighing how to respond, wary that going after the Houthis in their home base could precipitate an open-ended war in the Middle East.
How bad is the situation?
While this is not the first time the Houthis have attacked ships passing through the Red Sea, they have never targeted tankers and cargo vessels this frequently.
The rebels have fired missiles and tried to board and take control of some ships, largely without success. Some have been damaged, but none have yet been sunk and there were no reports of major injuries for now.
Many of the attacks are launched from near the Bab al-Mandab strait that ships pass through to enter the Red Sea from the Indian Ocean.
The Houthis managed to capture an Israeli-owned car carrier called the Galaxy Leader in November, and it is become a sightseeing attraction at the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.
Why are the Houthis doing this?
Houthi leaders say they mounted the attacks to support the Palestinians.
They began firing drones and missiles towards Israel soon after the Gaza conflict began in early October, and then moved on to targeting ships with Israeli ownership or those heading to the country.
Yet some of those attacked in recent days have no obvious links to Israel, and container as well as tanker companies are concerned that all vessels are now vulnerable.
The Houthis have said they will not back down until Israel ends its military offensive.
What is the immediate impact?
Companies including container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk stopped using the Red Sea route linking Europe and Asia and sent ships on arduous detours around the coast of Africa, adding weeks to journey times.
When oil and gas major BP announced a temporary halt of Red Sea travel on Dec 18, Europe’s headline natural gas price surged by as much as 13 per cent, before retreating the following day.
The spike signalled market fears that energy flows could be disrupted at a time when Europe increasingly depends on tanker-borne gas to replace once-crucial Russian pipeline gas.
Shipping fees and insurance costs were also on the rise.
What is the effect on oil prices?
Oil rose 5 per cent in the week to Dec 22, its biggest advance in two months, after the attacks delayed the delivery of cargoes.
Western sanctions on Russia have turned the Red Sea into part of a vital trade artery for crude and fuel trades, as Moscow is now selling the lion’s share of its petroleum out to Asia.
Why is the Red Sea so important to trade?
It is the only route to the Suez Canal, linking some of the world’s biggest consumers of tradable goods in Europe with big suppliers in Asia.
About 12 per cent of global trade passes through the canal, including as much as 30 per cent of container traffic, and over US$1 trillion (S$1.32 trillion) worth of goods a year.
Massive volumes of crude, diesel and other petroleum products from the Middle East and India pass through the Red Sea on their way to Europe.
Russian oil bound for India and China heads the other way.
Who assures security for Red Sea shipping and how?
Some ships have their own armed security guards, who can fire on approaching vessels if they look hostile.
There is also a maritime-protection coalition in place for the region. Called the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), it includes the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia.
The US, which operates its Fifth Fleet out of Bahrain, announced a new force on Dec 18 that would come under the CMF, but few details have been worked out yet.
The US and other Western warships have responded to multiple distress calls from commercial vessels in or near the Red Sea, helping them repel Houthi attacks.
Those countries and the Saudis have also downed some Houthi missiles. But there were splits over whether to take military action against the Houthis or use diplomatic means to try to persuade them to stop.
Air strikes on Yemen would be fraught with risks, and Western governments are anxious to stop Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, triggering a broader regional conflict.
Could this spark a supply chain crisis?
While there is some slack in global supply lines to smooth out the impact of disruption to Red Sea traffic, the pandemic demonstrated how fragile transportation networks are when major links break down for longer.
The extra costs and delays in deliveries of vital goods could inflate global prices and crimp demand just as inflation looked set to cool.
When the Ever Given container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal in 2021, it halted traffic for less than a week, but it took several months to get international supply chains running smoothly again. And there is no immediate prospect of an end to the Houthi attacks. BLOOMBERG