What Houthi Red Sea attacks mean for global trade

JEDDAH – A spate of missile strikes on ships plying the Red Sea has caused the biggest disruption to global trade since the Covid-19 pandemic and sent energy prices higher.

The attacks are the work of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants, who say they are targeting any vessel with links to Israel to protest against its military campaign in Gaza.

Shipping companies have rerouted more than 100 vessels around the southern tip of Africa, a lengthier and costlier journey.

Western governments were weighing how to respond, wary that going after the Houthis in their home base could precipitate an open-ended war in the Middle East.

How bad is the situation?

While this is not the first time the Houthis have attacked ships passing through the Red Sea, they have never targeted tankers and cargo vessels this frequently.

The rebels have fired missiles and tried to board and take control of some ships, largely without success. Some have been damaged, but none have yet been sunk and there were no reports of major injuries for now.

Many of the attacks are launched from near the Bab al-Mandab strait that ships pass through to enter the Red Sea from the Indian Ocean.

The Houthis managed to capture an Israeli-owned car carrier called the Galaxy Leader in November, and it is become a sightseeing attraction at the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

Why are the Houthis doing this?

Houthi leaders say they mounted the attacks to support the Palestinians.

They began firing drones and missiles towards Israel soon after the Gaza conflict began in early October, and then moved on to targeting ships with Israeli ownership or those heading to the country.

Yet some of those attacked in recent days have no obvious links to Israel, and container as well as tanker companies are concerned that all vessels are now vulnerable.

The Houthis have said they will not back down until Israel ends its military offensive.