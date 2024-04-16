US Treasury preparing new Iran sanctions after Israel attack, Axios reports

FILE PHOTO: A view of a damaged area, after Iran's mass drone and missile attack, at a location given as Nevatim Airbase, Israel, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released April 14, 2024. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend a video meeting with G7 leaders to discuss the Iranian attack on Israel at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 14, 2024. The White House/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Apr 16, 2024, 06:43 PM
Published
Apr 16, 2024, 06:43 PM

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is preparing fresh sanctions on Iran in response to Iran's attack on Israel, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a copy of her remarks.

"Treasury will not hesitate to work with our allies to use our sanctions authority to continue disrupting the Iranian regime's malign and destabilizing activity," Yellen is prepared to say Tuesday, as per the Axios report.

"The attack by Iran and its proxies underscores the importance of Treasury's work to use our economic tools to counter Iran's malign activity," she will further say, Axios reported.

Yellen said previously that Iran's actions threatened stability in the Middle East and could cause economic spillovers, adding that the U.S. would use sanctions and work with allies. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top