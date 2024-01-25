US Navy intercepts missiles in Red Sea while escorting Maersk ships

COPENHAGEN - Maersk said explosions nearby forced two ships operated by its US subsidiary and carrying US military supplies to turn around when they were transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait northbound accompanied by the US Navy.

“While en route, both ships reported seeing explosions close by and the US Navy accompaniment also intercepted multiple projectiles,” Maersk said in a statement, adding it was suspending Red Sea transits by vessels of the US subsidiary.

Both vessels are operated by Maersk Line, Limited (MLL), its US subsidiary that carries cargo for the Department of Defence, Department of State, USAID, and other US government agencies.

They are both enrolled in the Maritime Security Programme (MSP) and Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA) with the US government, which is why they were escorted through the strait by US Navy vessels, Maersk said.

MSP and VISA are programmes run by the US Defence Department to transport forces, supplies and equipment during times of war or national emergency.

The vessels and crew were unharmed and were being escorted back to the Gulf of Aden by the US Navy, Maersk said. Bab al-Mandab is the outlet of the Red Sea, between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula, and Djibouti and Eritrea on the African coast.

Yemen’s Houthi forces on Jan 24 fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles towards the US-flagged container ship Maersk Detroit as it was transiting the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command said separately.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the ship, it added in a statement.

On Jan 5, Maersk said it would divert its container vessels away from the Red Sea for the foreseeable future. Until Wednesday, MLL ships were the exception, but that would no longer be the case, Maersk said.

“Following the escalation of risk, MLL is suspending transits in the region until further notice,” it said on Jan 24.

Seafarers remain in the firing line, and have signed agreements to receive double pay when going into the high risk zones.

“There’s a feeling of vulnerability,” Mr Stephen Cotton, general secretary of the International Transport Workers’ Federation, the leading union for seafarers, told Reuters.

“The feedback from the (ship) captains is certainly on the container trades, they are much happier to go around the Cape.”