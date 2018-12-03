Police want Netanyahu and wife charged

JERUSALEM • Israeli police yesterday recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for bribery and other offences, the third such move against him in recent months.

Mr Netanyahu immediately rejected the accusations, but the three cases against him have led to speculation that they could eventually force the long-serving Prime Minister to step down.

Mr Avi Gabbay, head of the opposition Israeli Labour Party, renewed his call for Mr Netanyahu to resign.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will now decide whether to bring indictments in the case, which centres on regulatory benefits allegedly granted to telecommunications firm Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage from a related media company.

Police in February recommended indicting Mr Netanyahu in two other corruption investigations.

In the findings announced yesterday, police said there was evidence to charge Mr Netanyahu with bribery, fraud, breach of trust and unlawful acceptance.

They recommended that Mrs Sara Netanyahu face charges of bribery, fraud, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly called the allegations against him in all three cases a plot by his political enemies to force him from office.

"I'm sure that in this case, the relevant authorities, after examining the issue, will reach the same conclusion: That there was nothing because there is nothing," he said in a statement.•

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE