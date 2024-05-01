Netanyahu vows again to storm Rafah as Israel awaits Hamas reply to truce proposal

JERUSALEM/CAIRO - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on April 30 to go ahead with a long-promised assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, whatever the response by Hamas to the latest proposals for a halt to the fighting and a return of Israeli hostages.

Expectations that a ceasefire agreement could be in sight have grown in recent days following a renewed push led by Egypt to revive stalled negotiations between Israel and Hamas, Gaza’s ruling Palestinian Islamist group.

However Mr Netanyahu said that with or without a deal, Israel intended to pursue the operation to destroy the remaining Hamas combat formations in Rafah, where more than 1 million Gaza Palestinians displaced from their homes are seeking shelter.

“The idea that we will halt the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question,” he said in a statement. “We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate the Hamas battalions there – with or without a deal, in order to achieve total victory.”

Densely populated Gaza has already been largely devastated by the Israeli campaign and international pressure for an agreement to stop the war has been building as the conflict nears the end of its seventh month.

On April 30, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv following a visit to Riyadh to help advance a normalisation deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, the State Department said it had still not seen a credible plan for an Israeli operation in Rafah.

Visiting French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne also weighed in, telling Mr Netanyahu going ahead with the Rafah operation would be a “bad idea” that would not resolve anything.

Earlier, a person close to Mr Netanyahu said Israel has been waiting for Hamas to respond to the latest ceasefire proposals tabled by Egypt, one of several foreign mediators, before sending a team to Cairo to continue talks.

But so far there has been little sign of agreement on the most fundamental difference between the two sides - the Hamas demand that any deal must ensure a withdrawal of troops and a permanent end to the Israeli operation in Gaza.

“We can’t tell our people the occupation will stay or the fight will resume after Israel regains its prisoners,” said a Palestinian official from a group allied with Hamas. “Our people want this aggression to end.”

For Mr Netanyahu, any move is likely to be affected by divisions in his coalition Cabinet between ministers pressing to bring home at least some of the 133 Israeli hostages left in Gaza, and hardliners insisting on the long-promised assault on remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah.