Minister Shanmugam meets King Abdullah on two-day working visit to Jordan

AMMAN, JORDAN - Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K. Shanmugam met Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein on a two-day working visit to the Hashemite Kingdom that ended on Sunday (April 29), according to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) press statement.

During their talks, Mr Shanmugam and King Abdullah exchanged views on the threat posed by terrorism and its impact on global peace and security.

The discussions were held on the sidelines of the Aqaba Meetings, hosted in the Kingdom’s Red Sea port city of Aqaba, which aim to enhance global coordination and efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

The current round of Aqaba meetings, co-chaired by Jordan and Japan, was focused on security challenges in South-east Asia and built upon the outcomes of previous meetings.

Senior security and political officials from around the world, as well as UN and Nato representatives participated in the two-day meeting, which was first held in 2015.

Minister Shanmugam also met Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on his visit, with both sides reaffirming the close and longstanding relations between Singapore and Japan.

Mr Shanmugam and Mr Kono also discussed efforts to counter radicalisation and violent extremism in South-east Asia, the press statement said.