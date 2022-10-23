'Lost hope': Inflation, abuse force doctors to quit Turkey

ISTANBUL - Turkish doctor Mesut began his career wanting to help patients and be of use to his country, but now the threat of patient violence and soaring inflation has forced him to plan a move abroad.

Dr Mesut says he will quit his job at a private Istanbul hospital and leave with his wife and two children for Germany next year.

He is one of a growing number of highly skilled professionals who are leaving or want to leave Turkey – a trend that experts say has accelerated in recent years as families struggle to keep up with the rising cost of living.

“We have lost all hope for the future,” the 38-year-old anaesthesiologist said.

“When I talk to my colleagues and close friends, they’re desperate. Everyone is considering alternative options,” said Dr Mesut, who did not wish to give his full name.

Turkish doctors in particular say their working conditions have worsened, with long hours, an increase in physical and verbal abuse from patients or their relatives, and bullying by bosses.

In one of the most recent attacks, a gunman in July shot cardiologist Ekrem Karakaya 15 times and killed him, reportedly because he held the doctor responsible for his mother’s death.

Turkey’s economic woes have only made emigrating more attractive, with inflation exceeding 83 per cent and the Turkish lira having lost around 30 per cent in value against the dollar since the start of the year.

Some say even next year’s elections – in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will struggle to extend his two-decade rule – offer no hope for change.

A specialised doctor at a Turkish public hospital earns a monthly average of more than US$1,000 (S$1,415) – more than three times the minimum wage of nearly US$300, but still much less than what a doctor earns in Europe.

Dr Mesut says he earns US$2,000 a month, but even that is not enough as life is so much more expensive now.

“We work hard but the money we get... has no value,” he said.

“We are exposed to violence, beatings and attacks from patients, and we’ve lost all motivation.”