Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control, say police

DUBAI (REUTERS) - A large fire which broke out on Wednesday evening (Aug 5) at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.

Parts of the market which had been closed for four months due to coronavirus precautions collapsed and were completely burned, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah al-Nuaimi said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The site is being dampened down and an investigation will be launched, he said.

A massive blaze has consumed a popular market in Ajman, UAE. pic.twitter.com/3AsGzp5erA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 5, 2020

DEVELOPING: Massive fire breaks out at market in Ajman, United Arab Emirates; no word yet on cause or injuries



pic.twitter.com/9VhXhHO5g8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 5, 2020