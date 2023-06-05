Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

JERUSALEM - Israel on Sunday buried three soldiers killed in a firefight at its usually secure border with Egypt and announced an “exhaustive and thorough” investigation into the deaths.

Egypt has blamed the fatal clash in the Negev desert on a member of its security forces who was also killed, saying he had crossed the border in pursuit of drug traffickers when he encountered the Israeli troops.

The Israeli army said an Egyptian “assailant” shot dead two soldiers at a post on the border. The discovery of their bodies triggered a manhunt, during which the third soldier was killed, as well as the suspected attacker.

Israel’s border area with Egypt has not often been marred by violence since Egypt became the first Arab country to make peace with Israel following the Camp David accords of 1978.

As Israel mourned those killed the previous day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it had sent Egypt a “clear message”, speaking at the opening of a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“We expect that the joint investigation will be exhaustive and thorough,” he said.

“This is part of the important security cooperation between us, which has benefitted both countries over the years.”

Egypt’s army said a member of its security forces had crossed the border “chasing drug traffickers” before he was killed in an “exchange of fire which left three dead on the Israeli side”.

The two Israeli soldiers whose bodies were found early on Saturday at a guard post close to the Harif military base were identified as Sergeant Lia Ben Nun, 19, and Staff Sergeant Ori Izhak Iluz, 20.

Staff Sergeant Ohad Dahan, also 20, was killed during the manhunt later on Saturday, the army said.

A fourth Israeli soldier, a non-commissioned officer, was lightly wounded, it added.

Sgt Ben Nun was laid to rest on Sunday in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion.

“I love you and miss you already,” her sister Ofir said in her eulogy. “I don’t know what I’ll do now.”

Staff Sgt Iluz’s funeral was held in the northern city Safed, and Staff Sgt Dahan was buried in the southern town of Ofakim.