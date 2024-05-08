Hamas official warns of no ceasefire deal if Israeli aggression on Gaza continues

Osama Hamdan, an official of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, speaks during a press conference, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon May 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Updated
May 08, 2024, 02:15 AM
Published
May 08, 2024, 02:05 AM

BEIRUT - Hamas official Osama Hamdan warned on Tuesday that if Israel's military aggression continues in Rafah, there will be no ceasefire deal.

Hamdan's comments were made during a press conference in Beirut as a delegation from Hamas, the group that runs the Gaza Strip, arrived in Cairo from Doha to continue ceasefire negotiations, a statement from the group said on Tuesday.

"We affirm that the military operation in Rafah, if carried out by Israel, will not be a picnic for the (Israeli) army," Hamdan said.

"The ball is in Netanyahu's court," he added, saying that the latest ceasefire proposal which Hamas agreed to "represents the minimum that responds to the demands of our people and our resistance."

Israeli forces seized the main border crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza earlier on Tuesday, shutting down a vital aid route into the Palestinian enclave that is already on the brink of famine.

"The Rafah crossing was and will remain a purely Egyptian-Palestinian crossing," Hamdan said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top