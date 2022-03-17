Facebook removes more Russia posts claiming children's hospital bombing a hoax

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Facebook on Wednesday (March 16) removed official Russian posts that falsely claimed reports of Russia bombing a children's hospital in Ukraine were a hoax, a company spokesperson said, even as similar messages appeared on other social media platforms.

The misinformation, on Russian Embassy Twitter, Facebook and Telegram accounts, circulated even after Twitter Inc and Meta Platform's Facebook took down posts from the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom for breaking their rules against denying violent events, an Israeli watchdog found.

A survey by the watchdog, FakeReporter, and verified by Reuters showed the posts were still circulated on at least 18 Russian Embassy or ministry Twitter, Facebook and Telegram accounts.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the company removed the posts after Reuters contacted them early on Wednesday.

Twitter and Telegram did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Russian embassies in Costa Rica, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico and Tunisia did not immediately respond to a request for comment about their postings on Facebook.

At least three people including a child were killed in the March 9 air strike on the maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.