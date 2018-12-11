Egypt investigating images showing Danish photographer and woman nude on top of Great Pyramid

A video of a Danish photographer and an unknown woman scaling the Great Pyramid of Giza is being investigated by Egyptian authorities after it surfaced online.

The pair also reportedly took a photo of themselves in the nude at the summit and posted it online.

Andreas Hvid's actions sparked outrage among social media users in Egypt who said that he had disrespected their culture and society.

The three-minute YouTube video, which was uploaded last Wednesday (Dec 5), shows a man and a woman climbing up the ancient structure at night. The woman's face was pixellated in the video.

In the video description, Hvid said: "In late November 2018, a friend and I climbed the Great Pyramid of Giza.

"Fearing to be spotted by the many guards, I did not film the several hours of sneaking around at the Giza Plateau, which lead up to the climb."

At the end of the video, the woman is seen taking off her shirt at the summit, with her back facing the camera.

Related Story Playboy model's nude shoot on sacred New Zealand volcano angers Maori community

Related Story Photo of woman strolling in bikini bottom and T-shirt causes stir in Sabah

Related Story Dress code for tourists: Places where you have to mind what you wear

Scaling pyramids is illegal in Egypt and the authorities have previously cracked down on errant tourists.

Egyptian antiquities minister Khaled al-Anani said on Saturday that climbing the pyramids was strictly forbidden and called Hvid's images a "violation of public morality", according to local daily newspaper al-Ahram.

The police had initially launched investigations into the case, as public nudity is also forbidden in the conservative Muslim country.

But after officials cast some doubts on the video's authenticity, Egpytian prosecutors said they will first investigate if the video is real, reported Guardian.

Twitter user Sumudu Dhanapala wrote: "@andreashvid you call yourself a photographer, which you are certainly not if you cannot respect people or places and the countries that you visit. You'll be remembered for this but not in a good way."