Deadly strike on Iran consulate in Damascus ‘crossed a line’: analysts

BEIRUT – A deadly strike blamed on Israel against Iran’s diplomatic mission in Syrian capital Damascus could trigger a spillover of the Gaza war across the region, an escalation Teheran had sought to avoid, analysts said.

The strike on April 1 levelled the consular annex of the Iranian embassy and killed 13 people, including seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iranian state media reported.

They included two senior commanders of the Guards’ Qud Force foreign operations arm, brigadier-generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, Iranian officials said.

Mr Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group called the attack “a significant escalation”.

“By targeting an Iranian diplomatic facility, Israel has crossed a line,” he told AFP.

After months of battling Iran-backed Hamas militants in Gaza, Israel is now stepping up its operations against Iranian and pro-Iran commanders in Lebanon and Syria, a move observers fear could spiral into all-out war.

Iran has denied prior knowledge of Palestinian militant group Hamas’ unprecedented Oct 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

But it is one of Hamas’ top supporters and backs a plethora of armed groups that have attacked Israel in solidarity with Hamas, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has exchanged near-daily fire with Israel for months.

Although Iran has said it wants to avoid full-scale war, its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned on April 2 that “Israel will be punished” for the Damascus strike, while President Ebrahim Raisi said the raid “will not go unanswered”.

Towards escalation

Mr Bassam Abu Abdallah, who heads the Damascus Centre for Strategic Research and is close to the Syrian government, said that before April 1, “there were rules of engagement, but now it’s an all-out war between Israel and the resistance axis”.

Iran and its supporters use the term “resistance axis” to refer to its alliance with armed groups around the region which share its resolutely anti-Zionist and anti-American stance.

“It is now clear that the trend is towards escalation,” Mr Abu Abdallah said, adding: “We could start to see increased attacks against US bases in Syria, Iraq or elsewhere.”

In late January, pro-Iran groups said they were suspending attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria to avert a regional escalation after both Baghdad and Teheran said they opposed the groups’ campaign.

On April 2, Hezbollah warned that the strike on the Iranian consulate “will not pass without the enemy receiving punishment and revenge”.