Syrian army says strikes at Aleppo claim civilian, military lives

CAIRO - A number of civilians and military personnel were killed after Israel and militant groups launched strikes towards the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, the Syrian defence ministry said early on Friday.

Israeli airstrikes targeted several areas in Aleppo's countryside at about 1:45 a.m. local time (2245 GMT), the ministry said a statement.

The strikes coincided with drone attacks carried out from Idlib and western rural Aleppo that the ministry described as having been conducted by "terrorist organisations" targeting civilians in Aleppo and its surroundings.

"The aggression resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and military personnel and caused material losses to public and private property," the statement said.

The ministry did not mention a specific death toll or clarify whether the casualties were caused by the Israeli airstrikes or the attacks by militant groups.

On Thursday, two people were injured in an Israeli airstrike in the region surrounding Syria's capital Damascus, it said. REUTERS