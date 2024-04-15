Airlines suspend flights due to Middle East tensions

Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel on Friday further narrowed options for airlines navigating between Europe and Asia.

While Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon reopened their airspaces on Sunday, some routes continue to be affected.

Below are airlines that have provided an update on flights:

CANCELLED

Germany's Lufthansa suspended its regular flights to and from Tel Aviv, Erbil and Amman up to and including Monday. Flights to Beirut and Tehran will remain suspended until at least Thursday.

KLM canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Dutch arm of Air France KLM said on Monday.

Britain's easyJet on Sunday paused operations to and from Tel Aviv without providing a timeframe.

Wizz Air said it had cancelled most of its flights to and from Tel Aviv on Saturday through Monday.

Finnair suspended operations in Iranian airspace until further notice, which may cause longer flight times on flights from Doha. A spokesperson said the Finnish carrier will reroute over Egypt, resulting in delays of a "few minutes".

A SAS spokesperson said flights between Copenhagen and Bangkok fly partially over the region, and one flight had to reroute on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

IAG-owned Iberia Express said on the X social media it would cancel flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday and Monday.

United Airlines cancelled Sunday's planned flight from Newark to Tel Aviv, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Air Canada warned of long delays and cancellations on its Israel flights, and cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on Monday and Tuesday.

Australia's Qantas Airways said on Saturday it had temporarily rerouted flights between Perth and London.

China Southern Airlines cancelled Sunday's flight to Iran, and Hainan Airlines said it is monitoring the situation and evaluating whether an upcoming flight to Israel can fly normally, Chinese business outlet Yicai reported.

Air India decided to temporarily halt flights to Tel Aviv, The Economic Times reported on Sunday.

Israel's El Al Airlines cancelled 15 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Smaller Israeli carrier Arkia said it was making adjustments to its flight schedule after initially postponing flights to Athens, Milan and Geneva.

Some Fly Dubai flights were affected by the closure of airspaces, a statement from the Emirati airway was quoted as saying on state news agency WAM.

CANCELLED/RESUMED

Etihad Airways cancelled services to Tel Aviv, Israel And Amman, Jordan on Sunday, but said it planned to operate scheduled passenger and cargo services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut from Monday. It warned "there may still be a risk of some knock-on disruption" through Monday.

Emirates Airlines resumed scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

Qatar Airways also resumed services to Amman, Beirut and Baghdad, it said in a post on X on Sunday. REUTERS