MEXICO CITY - Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday vowed to keep boosting the activity of the country's state-owned energy companies if she wins the upcoming election, while also pledging to accelerate the transition to renewable energies.

Crude oil production should be at 1.8 mln barrels per day and refineries should work more efficiently to help wean the country off expensive gasoline and diesel imports, Sheinbaum said without giving a timeframe. REUTERS