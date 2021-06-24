PARIS • A draft report from the UN's climate science advisory panel is the most exhaustive scientific review ever compiled of how global warming impacts the planet, ecosystems and ourselves.

Here are 10 key takeaways from the draft:

CASCADING RISKS

Climate change is already impacting humans and the planet, presenting "systemic and cascading risks" for all aspects of future development.

MOST VULNERABLE

While the world's most vulnerable communities will be hit hardest, developed nations also face increased threats from extreme heat, water scarcity and rising seas.

WORST TO COME

Decisions made today to ensure a rapid, global reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable development can attenuate impacts, but many damages to human health, development and the natural world are unavoidable.

SPECIES EXTINCTION

Extreme weather events enhanced by global warming are accelerating the demise of land, freshwater and ocean species. Current extinction rates are more than 1,000 times higher than just 70 years ago.

HEALTH IMPACTS

Climate change and biodiversity loss are the biggest threats to human health in the 21st century. Rising temperatures, air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels, and extreme weather will all directly impact communities, while warming will expand the geographical range of vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.

IRREVERSIBLE IMPACTS

Warming for decades or more above 1.5 deg C will cause "progressively serious, centuries' long and, in some cases, irreversible impacts" to humans and ecosystems.

FOOD SYSTEMS

Climate change is already harming global food systems, having decreased major crop yields by 4 per cent to 10 per cent.

COASTAL CITIES

Climate risks will affect an additional 2.5 billion people by 2050, with hundreds of millions facing water scarcity, and 1.7 billion more exposed to severe heat in a world that has warmed 2 deg C over pre-industrial levels.

SYSTEMIC CHANGE

Only "immediate and sustained efforts for transformative, systemic change" of how humans power, feed and shelter themselves will rein in climate change, which is accelerated by "over-consumption and misuse of natural resources".

EVERY DECIMAL COUNTS

The difference in threat level to species, ecosystems and human well-being is significantly smaller at 1.5 deg C of warming than 2 deg C.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE