It’s 2024. Honour killings are still happening

SINGAPORE – She was called Pakistan’s Kim Kardashian – a social media celebrity and activist who generated much controversy with her outfits, poses and behaviour, seen as less-than-pious in her country.

The young woman’s name? Qandeel Baloch, a fake identity which she used to shield her family’s reputation from the conservatism of the country. But one day in 2016, the media revealed her to be Fouzia Azeem – and her family started to come under fire.

Less than a month later, the 26-year-old was dead – strangled by her brother, Waseem.

Waseem publicly confessed that had he killed her because of the way she acted on Facebook. He reportedly told investigators: “She made our lives very difficult, and I had no other solution.”

In 2022, even though he had been sentenced to life in prison, Waseem walked free, acquitted of murder.

A law in Pakistan allows for a murderer to walk free if the victim’s family members forgive him.

While a law had been passed to close the loophole allowing such pardons of honour killings within the family, an appeal judge ruled that Waseem had not committed a crime of honour, and Fauzia’s mother could agree to her son’s release.

Honour killings is the term given to the murder of a relative, usually female, for bringing about supposed disgrace to the family, often due to cultural notions of unacceptable behaviour, such as having a boyfriend or seeking a divorce.

An estimated 5,000 women are killed annually this way.

Such murders go back for centuries, as far back as 1750BC. During the Roman Empire, a husband could kill his wife if he caught her being unfaithful, for instance.

Cases of honour-related attacks and murders are also said to happen to people in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Honour killings occur more widely – and are even condoned – in South Asia and the Middle East, where conservative religious and patriarchal ideologies are dominant, but also happen across the globe – in the US, the Netherlands and Indonesia, to name a few spots.

Honour-based abuse cases in Britain, for instance, have been on an upward trend, with 2,905 cases in 2022/23, according to the latest data. This is up from 2,642 cases in 2020/21.

Such crimes in Western countries have been attributed to migration, although some authorities have cautioned against making such generalisations. Even though such crimes have mostly been associated with Islam, they also occur in Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Jewish communities.

Generally, because of under-reporting of cases and inadequate data, it has been difficult to take better action.

Here are some other recent cases that show this global issue shows no sign of abating.