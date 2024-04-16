It’s 2024. Honour killings are still happening

SINGAPORE – She was called Pakistan’s Kim Kardashian – a social media celebrity and activist who generated much controversy with her outfits, poses and behaviour, seen as less-than-pious in her country.
The young woman’s name? Qandeel Baloch, a fake identity which she used to shield her family’s reputation from the conservatism of the country. But one day in 2016, the media revealed her to be Fouzia Azeem – and her family started to come under fire.
Less than a month later, the 26-year-old was dead – strangled by her brother, Waseem.
Waseem publicly confessed that had he killed her because of the way she acted on Facebook. He reportedly told investigators: “She made our lives very difficult, and I had no other solution.”
In 2022, even though he had been sentenced to life in prison, Waseem walked free, acquitted of murder.
A law in Pakistan allows for a murderer to walk free if the victim’s family members forgive him.
While a law had been passed to close the loophole allowing such pardons of honour killings within the family, an appeal judge ruled that Waseem had not committed a crime of honour, and Fauzia’s mother could agree to her son’s release.
Honour killings is the term given to the murder of a relative, usually female, for bringing about supposed disgrace to the family, often due to cultural notions of unacceptable behaviour, such as having a boyfriend or seeking a divorce.
An estimated 5,000 women are killed annually this way.
Such murders go back for centuries, as far back as 1750BC. During the Roman Empire, a husband could kill his wife if he caught her being unfaithful, for instance.
Cases of honour-related attacks and murders are also said to happen to people in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
Honour killings occur more widely – and are even condoned – in South Asia and the Middle East, where conservative religious and patriarchal ideologies are dominant, but also happen across the globe – in the US, the Netherlands and Indonesia, to name a few spots.
Honour-based abuse cases in Britain, for instance, have been on an upward trend, with 2,905 cases in 2022/23, according to the latest data. This is up from 2,642 cases in 2020/21.
Such crimes in Western countries have been attributed to migration, although some authorities have cautioned against making such generalisations. Even though such crimes have mostly been associated with Islam, they also occur in Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Jewish communities.
Generally, because of under-reporting of cases and inadequate data, it has been difficult to take better action.
Here are some other recent cases that show this global issue shows no sign of abating.
1. Killing goes viral
In March 2024, a video of a man strangling his sister in their family home in Punjab, Pakistan, as their father sat nearby, went viral. Maria Bibi, 22, was allegedly killed by her brother Muhammad Faisal.
In the video, their brother Shehbaz – who was filming – pleads with their father Abdul Sattar to intervene but is ignored. Abdul goes as far as to offer Faisal a drink of water after Maria is unconscious, FirstPost reported.
Police said Faisal had previously caught his sister taking long phone calls with an unidentified man.
2. When class and reputation collide
The premise could have been a romance novel. Girl, a post-graduate student in geology, meets boy, an electrician, at a bus stop in Kerala, India. They start dating.
Two years later, in 2018, the two Christians apply to get married.
But then it goes wrong. Because Kevin P Joseph, 23, was of the lowest caste or class in India, and his bride-to-be Neenu Chacko, 21, was of a higher one, 10 men set upon Joseph. His body was found in a stream four days after he was abducted.
The perpetrators included Neenu’s brother, Sanu Chacko, who supposedly came home from his job in the Gulf to carry out the crime. The 10 men were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019.
While social discrimination due to class is less of a problem in Kerala, inter-caste marriages are still frowned upon.
3. Her parents did it
All she did was fall in love with a boy – which incurred her parents’ wrath.
Saman Abbas and her family had migrated from Pakistan to a farming town in Italy in 2016, when she was a teen.
She began dating a youth, also of Pakistani descent, but her parents had wanted her to travel to Pakistan for an arranged marriage instead in 2020.
In April 2021, the 18-year-old disappeared. Her body was found some 18 months later in November 2022.
The Italian courts sentenced her parents to lifetime imprisonment, although only her father was extradited from Pakistan to be tried and convicted. Her mother is believed to still be hiding in Pakistan.
Her case led to Italian Islamic communities issuing a religious ruling – called a fatwa – in 2021 that rejected forced marriages.
Sources: ST file, The Guardian, BBC