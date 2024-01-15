Indonesian state utility to address Sulawesi blackout woes with floating gas power facility

JAKARTA – Indonesian state utility company PLN is gearing up to provide gas-powered electricity to part of East Indonesia, using a floating facility as well as onshore generation capacities, after massive blackouts last year dampened investor confidence in the mineral-rich region, sources said.

The measure – which comes in the wake of pressure on PLN from the South Sulawesi provincial government – is a temporary solution to ensure that industrial parks have adequate power for furnaces. The bulk of tenants in these parks make nickel chemical compounds used in the nationally important production of electric vehicle (EV) car batteries.