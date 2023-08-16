Indonesia aims to double per capita income, but economists say govt policies not helping everyone

JAKARTA – Indonesia is gearing up to double its income per capita within the next 10 years to 153 million rupiah (S$13,580), but experts have warned about growing signs of inequitable economic benefits among its citizens.

“We have already started building the foundations to achieve this,” President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday in his annual state of the nation address before Parliament ahead of Indonesia’s Independence Day on Thursday.

These foundations, he said, include basic infrastructure such as roads and seaports to boost logistical efficiency, streamlining of regulations and ease of licensing.

Indonesia’s per capita income stood at 71 million rupiah in 2022. To boost incomes, South-east Asia’s largest nation is betting on its hard-fought “downstreaming“ policy that has banned raw material exports and promises higher export proceeds.

The downstreaming policy mandates that certain raw minerals, such as nickel ore that is used to make electric vehicle batteries, must be processed domestically before they can be exported, enabling the country to reap higher value-added export revenues.

Mr Widodo said on Wednesday that he plans to expand the export ban, which also covers bauxite used in aluminium manufacturing, to cover crude palm oil, copper and seaweed.

Indonesia is the world’s largest palm oil exporter, the third-largest copper ore exporter and the largest producer of carrageenan seaweed, a food additive.

Nickel-smelting facilities have sprouted in Indonesia in recent years and there were 15 nickel smelters as at November, from just a few several years ago, according to the energy and mineral resources ministry. This has helped create jobs and also increased household income.

But still, the downstreaming policy, which contributed to the national state coffers via tax collections, has not caused ample trickle-down effect to the grassroots because the government has not been routing enough funds back into society, according to economists.

They warned of rising inequality among Indonesian income earners and stressed that the government needs to significantly increase spending and maintain a high level of social assistance to prevent consumer demand from slowing further.

They noted that the Covid-19 pandemic cash handouts programme to citizens who earned 3.5 million rupiah a month, which stopped in 2023, was prematurely terminated.

A lack of government spending was shown by the recently released half-year state budget figures, raising economists’ eyebrows.

It showed a budget surplus of 153.2 trillion rupiah on lower-than-expected spending, even though the government had planned to book a deficit of 598 trillion rupiah, or 2.84 per cent of gross domestic product, for the 2023 annual budget, as it wanted to boost spending to fuel economic growth.

An analyst at Jakarta-based investment bank Mandiri Sekuritas told The Straits Times: “For a developing country, Indonesia’s budget deficit at around 3 per cent is quite low. Take India, for example. At 6.2 per cent deficit, its economy grows between 6 and 7 per cent. The (Indonesian) government needs to roll up its sleeves and do some more (spending) programmes.”

And Indonesia has cumulative budget surpluses totalling a staggering 500 trillion rupiah from past years, the analyst added.

The Indonesian government has been too preoccupied with keeping the budget deficit in check at the expense of the people in the grassroots, said Mr Bhima Yudhistira, executive director at the Centre of Economic and Law Studies (Celios).

“The government holding up spending has created pressures on the low- to middle-income earners,” Mr Bhima told ST.

“When industries and households are in a lacklustre state, the national government budget spending should accelerate. Do not worry about recording a budget deficit,” he added.

Mr Bhima also cited a wide gap between middle-income and low-income earners in the Indonesian central bank’s consumer confidence index. Middle-income earners recorded an index of 126.2, while low-wage earners posted 112.2. The higher the figure, the higher the consumer confidence index.

“The rich and the upper-middle class put money in bank deposits during the pandemic and now spend that money on goods and recreation, while the low to middle classes are yet to recover from the pandemic,” he added, criticising the government’s too-conservative fiscal policy.

Meanwhile, checks by ST on two well-known retailers often used by analysts to gauge conditions of spending power show a marked difference in their sales performance in the first half of 2023.

Sales recorded by Jakarta-based retailer Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, which operates stores targeting low- to middle-income consumers across the country, showed a 10.3 per cent decline in the January-June period to 1.66 trillion rupiah, compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the company’s website.

Posh retailer Mitra Adiperkasa, which runs stores selling clothes by foreign brands like Zara, Calvin Klein and Mango, posted a 27.3 per cent growth in sales to 15.59 trillion rupiah in the first half from the same period in 2022.