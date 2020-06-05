In Brief : Fears of fresh cases in Tokyo's packed trains

Fears of fresh cases in Tokyo's packed trains

TOKYO • As Japan returns to work from coronavirus restrictions, its notoriously crowded trains - almost a symbol of its celebrated work ethic - are raising fears about a resurgence of infections.

The authorities in Tokyo had hoped to solve the problem with staggered office hours and remote working, but train crowds appeared almost back to normal yesterday, days after the lifting of a state of emergency. While no cases have been linked to trains, many Tokyo residents say they are just as packed as any nightclub.

REUTERS

Mexico overtakes US in daily death toll

MEXICO CITY • Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths from the coronavirus for the first time on Wednesday, with the Health Ministry registering a record 1,092 fatalities that it attributed to improved documenting.

The Mexican government had previously predicted the pandemic would peak early last month and under US pressure, it has begun reopening its vast auto industry, which underpins billions of dollars of business through cross-border supply chains. However, plans to further relax social distancing measures this week were put on hold in recognition of the fact that infections had not yet begun coming down.

REUTERS

Infected Rohingya flee refugee camps

COX'S BAZAR (Bangladesh) • Rohingya refugees infected with the coronavirus are fleeing quarantine in their Bangladesh camps because they fear being transferred to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal, community leaders said yesterday.

At least two infected refugees have gone missing since testing positive for the virus after the first Covid-19 death was reported on Tuesday, they added.

Aid agencies have long warned the virus could cause chaos in the overcrowded camps.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE