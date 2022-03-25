In DR Congo, civil servants work until the end of their lives

KINSHASA (AFP) - They are past 70 years old and sometimes even 100. Many civil servants in the Democratic Republic of Congo work until their last days, hoping for a pension and recognition that never comes.

"I would like the state to close my career with honour," said Mr Bayard Kumwimba Dyuba, 84, a primary school teacher in Lubumbashi, the main town in the south-east of the vast central African country.

Mr Dyuba is a short, jovial man with a sharp mind, plagued by a bent back and "difficult hearing".

"I started teaching in 1968, on Sept 9. It's the job I chose... I don't want to give it up," he said after the question has been repeated. "But I am at the end of my strength."

He teaches a class of 35 pupils aged 11 or 12.

"I want to leave, But not like that, with nothing. I would like to be given what I deserve," Mr Dyuba said.

He estimates that US$30,000 (S$40,681) would be the fair "final tally" on his departure, followed by a regular pension.

But for years, many teachers and administrative workers have been forgotten, despite a 2016 law stipulating that those who have reached the age of 65 or have accumulated 35 years of career are eligible for retirement.

"We are neglected, almost abandoned," said Mr Dyuba, adding that he earns a monthly salary of 370,000 Congolese francs (S$249).

In another primary school close to his, the headmistress is 78 years old.

Ms Francoise Yumba Mitwele entered the profession in 1962. "It was my vocation, I love to teach," she said, upright and dapper in her colourful African wrap.

Like Mr Dyuba, she is tired but continues to work, because she is also waiting for "a sum to leave". She evaluates this departure payment at US$25,000, which would suffice to buy a house for her children.