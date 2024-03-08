IMF says important to preserve value of Argentine pensions

NEW YORK - The International Monetary Fund said it is important to secure additional social assistance for Argentines amid a government push for economic reforms, and preserve the value of pensions.

It is "very important for us that under the program, the burden of adjustment does not fall on the working families and the most vulnerable segments of the of the population," said in a press briefing IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack.

"Given the very delicate social situation, along with already very high poverty rates in Argentina, it will be important to secure additional social assistance and to preserve the real value of pensions." REUTERS