How big tech generated billions in fines... then didn’t pay them

PARIS - Rarely a month goes by without big tech companies getting fined for price fixing, squashing competitors or misusing data, but it can take years before they pay a penny.

Ireland’s data regulator confirmed to AFP that Meta has not paid any of the €2 billion (S$2.94 billion) in fines issued since last September. TikTok also owes hundreds of millions.

Amazon is still appealing against a €746 million fine from 2021, Luxembourg’s data regulator told AFP.

Google is still disputing European Union fines worth more than €8 billion for abusing its market position between 2017 and 2019.

Apple has fought for years against a French antitrust fine of €1.1 billion and an order to pay €13 billion of tax to Ireland.

The problem is constant, global and involves tech companies of all sizes, not just the big four.

Last week, Australia confirmed that X (formerly Twitter) had not paid a fine imposed for failing to outline its plans to stamp out content depicting child sexual abuse - though X is now counter-suing.

Critics say fining tech companies does not stop their bad behaviour and it is time for more drastic action.

‘Challenge everything’

Margarida Silva, a researcher at Dutch NGO the Centre for Research on Multinationals, pointed out that tech firms have long revelled in their reputation for “disruption”.

“Not paying the fines fits in with the way we’ve seen big tech companies challenge pretty much any enforcement of rules against them,” said Ms Silva.

“Even if the company ultimately loses, by that point they will have dragged the administration through years and years of expenditure.”

This sets tech apart from industries like finance, she argued, where there is still an incentive to pay to reassure the public and investors.