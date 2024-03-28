Forest fires spread in Mexico, at least four dead

MEXICO CITY - A wave of wildfires in Mexico has claimed at least four lives, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters on Wednesday.

The reported deaths all come from Mexico state, the country's most populous which rings the capital, the president said. There are currently 116 forest fires burning across the nation.

Around 400 fires have been documented in Mexico through March 15, torching a total of more than 13,000 hectares (32,000 acres), with some of the blazes reported as far south as Chiapas state, on the border with Guatemala.

According to official data, the causes include both intentionally set fires as well as those caused by agricultural activities. REUTERS