Forest fires spread in Mexico, at least four dead

A volunteer works to contain the flames amid wildfires in the state of Veracruz, in Huiloapan de Cuauhtemoc, Mexico March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
Flames burn across a mountainside amid wildfires in the state of Veracruz, in Balastrera, Mexico March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
Resident Mary Rojas is pictured as flames burn across a mountainside amid wildfires in the state of Veracruz, in Nogales, Mexico March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
Updated
Mar 28, 2024, 03:15 AM
Published
Mar 28, 2024, 03:15 AM

MEXICO CITY - A wave of wildfires in Mexico has claimed at least four lives, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters on Wednesday.

The reported deaths all come from Mexico state, the country's most populous which rings the capital, the president said. There are currently 116 forest fires burning across the nation.

Around 400 fires have been documented in Mexico through March 15, torching a total of more than 13,000 hectares (32,000 acres), with some of the blazes reported as far south as Chiapas state, on the border with Guatemala.

According to official data, the causes include both intentionally set fires as well as those caused by agricultural activities. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top