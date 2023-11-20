Finland's president says impossible to return asylum seekers

FILE PHOTO: Finland's President Sauli Niinisto addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo
HELSINKI -Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday it had become impossible to return asylum seekers who do not meet the criteria for protection, and that this had to be taken into account when policies are set.

Finland on Saturday closed four crossing points on its border with Russia as Helsinki seeks to halt a flow of asylum seekers it says was instigated by Moscow, leaving only four stations open.

The Kremlin has denied sending migrants and said on Monday Finland's decision to shut border crossings reflected Helsinki's adoption of an anti-Russian stance. REUTERS

