World Briefs: One killed, 11 hurt in Minneapolis shooting

One killed, 11 hurt in Minneapolis shooting

WASHINGTON • One person died and 11 more were wounded in a shooting in the US city of Minneapolis, police said yesterday.

Images streamed live to Facebook showed at least one person lying on the pavement as dozens gathered around - some screaming for medical help.

"Twelve people have suffered gunshot wounds," Minneapolis police tweeted. "One adult male died and 11 have non-life-threatening wounds."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Putin says he may seek fifth term as president

MOSCOW • Mr Vladimir Putin is considering running for a fifth term as Russia's president if voters approve constitutional changes that would enable him to do so, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying in an interview yesterday.

Russia will hold a nationwide vote from Thursday to July 1 on proposed changes to the Constitution, including an amendment that would allow Mr Putin to seek two more six-year terms as president when his current mandate ends in 2024.

REUTERS

July comeback for Malaysian dailies?

PETALING JAYA • Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, which ceased publication last year, is expected to make a comeback next month, together with its sister publication tabloid Kosmo!

An animated teaser on its website read: "Awaiting this July. Brought to you by Media Mulia Sdn Bhd."

The printing licence of Utusan and Kosmo! is held by tycoon Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, who owns 31.22 per cent of Media Prima Berhad, Malaysia's largest media conglomerate.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK