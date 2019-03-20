World Briefs: Death toll in Papua floods rises to 89

Death toll in Papua floods rises to 89

SENTANI (Papua) • At least 89 people are known to have died after flash floods and landslides tore through Indonesia's Papua region, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers search for dozens still missing, the national disaster agency said yesterday.

Scores have also been injured in the disaster, triggered by torrential rain last Saturday, with some 6,800 people evacuated to temporary shelters. The search for bodies has been hampered by mountains of debris, including rocks and fallen trees. Seventy-four people remain unaccounted for.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pupil attacks Oslo school staff, 4 hurt

OSLO• A pupil attacked several employees at a school in Oslo yesterday, injuring four people, police said.

The boy had threatened staff at the school - whose pupils are aged between six and 13 - with a bread knife. None of the injuries were from the knife, police told public broadcaster NRK.

The four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said on Twitter.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Huawei files most patent applications

GENEVA• Chinese telecoms giant Huawei led the pack, with Asia accounting for more than half of the international patent applications at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo) last year, Wipo said yesterday.

Huawei set a new record for the number of patent applications filed by a single corporation in one year with 5,405 applications, up from 4,024 in 2017. Asia-based filings accounted for 50.5 per cent of the total applications.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE