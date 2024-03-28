Woman in Britain mistakes hat pom-pom for ‘baby hedgehog’, takes it to hospital

A woman rushed what she thought was a baby hedgehog into a wildlife hospital in Britain after caring for it overnight, only to find out that she had been worried over the health of a pom-pom from a hat.

The case of mistaken identity took place after the unnamed woman said she found what she thought was a hoglet at the side of a road, and spent the night looking after it.

The next day, the woman took it to the Lower Moss Wood Nature Reserve and Wildlife Hospital in Cheshire county, north-west England, as she was concerned that it “hadn’t moved or pooped all night” despite being given food, reported British news portal The Independent.

Dr Janet Kotze, who was the veterinarian on duty when the rescuer brought in the box containing the pom-pom, said she “couldn’t believe what I was seeing”.

“I realised it wasn’t animated at all, and I picked it up and obviously from the weight I could feel that it wasn’t a hedgehog or any animal at all,” Dr Kotze told the New York Post.

She explained to the rescuer that it was “just a bobble”, and the surprised woman exclaimed “you’re joking”, before leaving the hospital with both the box and the pom-pom.

The wildlife hospital posted about the incident on its Facebook page on March 23.