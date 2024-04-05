Why some Nato members still feel insecure as the alliance marks its 75th year

BRUSSELS – Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation are now in “direct confrontation”, a spokesman for the Russian government warned as the US-led military alliance in Europe marked its 75th anniversary on April 4 with elaborate ceremonies at its headquarters in the Belgian capital.

Mr Dmitry Peskov, the official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed that Nato is “already involved in the conflict surrounding Ukraine” and that the alliance “continues to move towards (Russia’s) borders and expand its military infrastructure”.