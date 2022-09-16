White House announces $845m in new military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON - The White House approved Thursday a new package of up to US$600 million (S$845 million) in additional military aid for Ukraine, as Washington moves to support Kyiv's counter-offensive against Russia's invasion force.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the United States has provided more than US$15 billion (S$21 billion) in military assistance to Kyiv.

This marks the 21st time the Biden administration has drawn down US inventories to send weapons to Ukraine since September 2021.

The previous drawdown, for US$675 million, was just a week ago.

The Defence Department said the latest US$600 million in assistance includes ammunition for the Himars rocket systems; 1,000 "precision-guided" 155mm artillery shells; 36,000 105mm shells; as well as mine-clearing equipment.

"Together with our allies and partners, we are delivering the arms and equipment that Ukraine's forces are utilising so effectively as they continue their successful counter-offensive against Russia's invasion," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The US and its allies want to keep the weapons flowing for that counter-offensive.

"We are moving in only one direction - forward and toward victory," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday during a surprise visit to the strategic city of Izyum. AFP, BLOOMBERG