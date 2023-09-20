What's really going on with migrant arrivals on Italy's Lampedusa?

PARIS - The tiny Italian island of Lampedusa has seen record migrant arrivals, but experts dismiss far-right claims of being submerged by migration as “political manipulation” and “racist”.

Record arrivals

Between Monday and Wednesday last week, about 8,500 migrants reached Lampedusa aboard 199 boats from North Africa – or more people than the whole population of the island.

Spectacular visuals provoked an angry outburst from European far-right politicians.

France’s former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen spoke of being “submerged by migration”.

The head of the National Rally (RN) party in parliament was in Italy for a meeting with Mr Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League, part of the ruling coalition.

Italy has seen 130,000 arrivals since January, roughly twice the number for the same period of 2022.

8,500 against four million

But have Lampedusa, Italy and Europe been submerged?

“In three months last year, Europe welcomed four million Ukrainians without anyone shouting about an invasion of migrants,” said Mr Pierre Henry, head of France Fraternites association which combats extremism.

“Here it’s ‘submersion’ with a few thousand people. It’s absurd.”