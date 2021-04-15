US faces conundrum in Russia military showdown near Ukraine

LONDON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held a round of emergency meetings with his counterparts from key European countries to coordinate a unified Western response to the recent massing of Russian troops at the border between Russia and Ukraine.

After a meeting in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom held at the headquarters of Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe, Mr Blinken pledged America's "unwavering support" for Ukraine's independence. He added that cooperation with European allies remains "critical" to defending the West's "common interests and shared values".