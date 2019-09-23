UK-US trade deal to be struck by July, Trump and Boris Johnson agree: The Sun

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump have agreed to strike a UK-US trade deal by July next year, The Sun newspaper reported.

Trump and Johnson could publicly commit to the timeline when they meet in New York this week.

"The political will is there now on both sides to do the deal by July," The Sun quoted a senior government source as saying.

"It's a great win for us, and Trump is also really keen to shout about it in the States."

"There is also a recognition on both sides of the Atlantic that it must be done by then because the US election cycle starts soon afterwards," the source was quoted as saying.