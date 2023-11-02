UK Tories stoke culture wars at 'anti-woke' conference

LONDON – Right-wing thinkers from around the world gathered in London this week, giving an indication of how far Britain’s ruling Conservative party could make the so-called culture wars an issue for the general election and beyond.

Speakers at the inaugural Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference railed against “woke capitalism”, lamented Western decline and hit out at economic regulation and multiculturalism.

“The culture war matters,” Conservative MP Danny Kruger, from the right wing of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party, told AFP after interviewing former Australian leader John Howard on stage.

“A lot of Conservatives think that it’s a distraction, that it’s just the concern of rival fanatics on either side.

“Actually, it’s about the core character of our country and about the future for our children.”

Prominent Tory lawmakers mixed with high-profile United States Republicans and online Conservative influencers and television personalities during the three-day event in Greenwich, which ended on Wednesday.

Organisers billed the gathering as a “major” get-together of international political, business, and cultural leaders who want alternatives to “big government and top-down solutions”.

UK government ministers Michael Gove and Kemi Badenoch spoke, as did former US House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy, controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and US TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

Current House speaker Mike Johnson, a Donald Trump ally, and candidate for the Republican presidential nomination Vivek Ramaswamy both addressed the conference virtually.

Mr Ramaswamy slammed “woke capitalism”, dubbing it a “cancer” on society, while Mr McCarthy hit out at “the impact of cancel culture” and called for an end to “victimhood”.

Drift right

Right-wing broadcaster GB News – which employs several Tory MPs as presenters and recently announced the signing of former prime minister Boris Johnson – had a stand at the conference.

British financier Paul Marshall, the channel’s major investor, sits on ARC’s advisory board.

He suggested that “crony capitalism” could reduce free market capitalism to “a form of corporatism not so different to socialism itself”.