UK tea firms face sex abuse claims in Kenya: BBC

LONDON - Two British tea manufacturers on Monday faced accusations of sexual abuse on tea plantations in Kenya, according to an undercover investigation by the BBC.

Journalists spoke to 100 women working on plantations producing tea for world-famous brands, for a joint BBC Africa Eye/Panorama television documentary.

“More than 70 women on Kenyan tea farms, owned for years by two British companies, told the BBC they had been sexually abused by their supervisors,” the broadcaster said on its website.

The documentary focused on a Kenyan plantation that at the time was owned by British household goods giant Unilever, and another one that is owned by the tea group James Finlay & Co.

The BBC spoke with “dozens” of victims who said they had no choice but to give in to managers’ sexual demands or lose their jobs.

One was reportedly infected with HIV by her supervisor, while others fell pregnant.

One supervisor is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl who was living on site at one of the plantations.

Secret filming, meanwhile, showed that local bosses had sought to pressure an undercover BBC reporter for sex.

Unilever told AFP it was “deeply shocked by the allegations in the BBC programme”.

The group added in a statement that it had “worked hard for many years to address the very serious issues of sexual and gender-based violence against women in the tea industry”.

“This included improving the gender balance of team leaders, upgrading the grievance handling process and strengthening awareness-raising and training.”

Unilever added that it was “very disappointed that the measures put in place to make it easier to report, detect and investigate abuse failed to detect and address the issues highlighted by the BBC”.