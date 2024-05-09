UK system of arms exports to Israel not the same as U.S., Cameron says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron delivers a speech at the National Cyber Security Centre in London, Britain, on May 9, 2024. BENJAMIN CREMEL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
May 09, 2024, 07:35 PM
Published
May 09, 2024, 07:06 PM

LONDON - Foreign Secretary David Cameron described Britain's system and scale of arms exports to Israel as completely different from those in the United States, saying the sales it licences were relatively small and policed by strict procedures.

Cameron was responding to a question on whether Britain would follow the U.S. after it warned that it would withhold weapons from Israel in case of a major invasion of Rafah.

"There's a very fundamental difference between the U.S. situation and the UK situation," Cameron said after a speech.

"The U.S. is a massive state supplier of weapons to Israel ... we do not have a UK Government supply of weapons to Israel, we have a number of licences, and I think our defence exports to Israel are responsible for significantly less than 1% of their total." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top