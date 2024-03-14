UK PM Sunak’s woes prompt ministers to question whether he can hang on

LONDON - Since becoming prime minister 16 months ago, Mr Rishi Sunak has had support from the vast majority of Conservative politicians, who were convinced another change of leader would do far more political damage than keeping him.

Some senior Tories are starting to wonder if that’s changing.

In recent days, Cabinet ministers have held private discussions exploring the possibility the party might be forced to replace Mr Sunak before a UK election due later 2025, according to people familiar with the matter.

The question was whether a caretaker leader would help hold back the opposition Labour Party surge that many fear is coming, they said.

Mr Sunak’s office declined to comment.

The catalyst for the talks has been a series of political flaps that appeared to expose Mr Sunak’s inability to make swift political judgments, including the rollout of new tax cut promises and a controversy over racist remarks allegedly said by a top Tory donor.

The episode has coincided with a further decline in support, with one poll showing the Conservatives with their worst-ever rating.

Ministers involved in the talks remain supportive of Mr Sunak and don’t want a leadership change now, the people said.

No rivals appear to have enough support to mount a challenge, bolstering allies’ hopes the premier can last until an election he has said is likely to be held in the second half of 2024.

Still, the fact members of Mr Sunak’s government are broaching the topic, even in private, suggests he may be entering a period of new peril.

Major flashpoints loom, including potential court challenges to his plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda and local elections on May 2, in which the Tories fear heavy losses.

Besides trailing by more than 20 points to Labour in the polls, the Conservatives must also worry about the gaining Reform UK group founded by Mr Nigel Farage.

Some Tories argue a change may be necessary to save the more than 300-year-old party’s status as the standard-bearer of Britain’s mainstream right.

The ministers worry the pressure on Mr Sunak may become unsustainable.

The uncertainty around him echoes the struggles all of his three immediate predecessors – Mrs Theresa May, Mr Boris Johnson and Ms Liz Truss – faced in the months before handing over control of the ruling party and the government.