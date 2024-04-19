UK PM Sunak: Not right for me to speculate on reports of attack in Iran

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a statement on the Iranian attacks on Israel overnight, inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain, April 14, 2024.
Apr 19, 2024, 05:11 PM
Apr 19, 2024, 05:11 PM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would not speculate on reports Israel had carried out an attack on Iranian soil on Friday.

"It's a developing situation, it wouldn't be right for me to speculate until the facts become clearer and we're working to confirm the details together with allies," Sunak said.

Sunak made the comments following a speech in central London.

"Significant escalation is not in anyone's interest. What we want to see is calm heads prevail across the region," he added. REUTERS

