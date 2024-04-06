Two dead in new Russian strike on Kharkiv, injures seven - regional governor

Updated
Apr 06, 2024, 08:28 AM
Published
Apr 06, 2024, 08:28 AM

A new Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killed two civilians and injured seven early on Saturday, regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Suspilne public television said a high-rise apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged and a shop was ablaze. Other news reports said the strike had occurred just after midnight.

Synehubov had earlier reported a strike in Kharkiv on a residential building and a missile attack on a village north of the city. No casualties were reported in either incident.

Kharkiv, in Ukraine's northeast, has been a frequent Russian target, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a drone attack on the city killed four people and badly damaged apartment blocks. REUTERS

