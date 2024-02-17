Trump's Nato threat casts pall over Munich security meet

MUNICH, Germany - US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Feb 16 sought to reassure allies rattled by the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House that the US will continue to take a leading role in the world.

The question of the United States’ commitment to its allies was high on the agenda at the Munich Security Conference following remarks made by Trump on the campaign trail on Feb 10.

“We must stand with our allies and that is what represents the ideals of America,” Ms Harris said, in a speech to 180 top Western diplomats and military officials at the annual event.

The former president suggested the US should abandon Nato allies who did not meet their defence spending commitments.

The proposal sent shivers down the spine of European officials for whom the turbulence caused by Trump’s first term in office were still fresh.