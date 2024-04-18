Toll from Russia's deadliest airstrike on Ukraine in weeks rises to 18

A dog stands on rubble as rescuers work at the site of a destroyed building during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attacks on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 17, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Updated
Apr 18, 2024, 03:10 PM
Published
Apr 18, 2024, 03:10 PM

KYIV - The death toll from a Russian airstrike on Chernihiv in northern Ukraine has risen to 18, officials said on Thursday, while another 78 were wounded when three missiles slammed into the city centre.

Wednesday's attack, which damaged civilian infrastructure in the northern city, was Russia's deadliest airstrike in weeks and prompted calls from Ukraine's top officials for additional air defence support.

Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said via the Telegram messaging app the search and rescue operation ended on Thursday morning.

Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that is now in its third year. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top