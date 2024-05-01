The Telegraph is up for sale again: Here’s who might buy it

LONDON – The Telegraph, one of Britain’s oldest and most influential newspapers, is back on the block after UAE-backed investment group RedBird IMI officially walked away from its proposed takeover following a political furor.

RedBird IMI said on April 30 that it would sell on the rights to the Telegraph as well as the Spectator magazine, reigniting a media battle for control of two publications that are famously intertwined with the upper echelons of the Conservative party.

The Spectator is the world’s oldest weekly magazine still in print while the Daily Telegraph dates back to 1855 and claims the scoop for the outbreak of World War II.

The publications came into play last summer when Lloyds Banking Group Plc seized assets of the Barclay family, who owed £1.2 billion (S$2 billion). The lender kicked off an auction but in December the Barclays repaid the debt with a loan from RedBird IMI – a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s IMI.

Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker planned to take over the Telegraph as part of the deal, but the move was scuppered by Tory politicians who feared there was a threat of a foreign state influencing a British newspaper.